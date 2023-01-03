Warrnambool GPs are being forced to devise alternative treatments as the region falls victim to nationwide medicine shortages.
City GP Phil Hall said a lack of certain antibiotics like amoxycillin has made it more difficult to treat some patients.
"There's been a lack of Amoxil for a couple of months now," Dr Hall said. "In general practice sometimes Amoxil is the best option. Often you can find a work around, but it's not going to be the ideal treatment."
Dr Hall said it became even more complicated if a patient wasn't able to take the alternate treatment.
"If someone has multiple allergies and the only medicine they can take is not available then you're very much cornered," he said.
"Sometimes the only option is intravenous and you have to refer them to the hospital for treatment."
The Therapeutic Goods Administration issued an alert just before Christmas warning there was a shortage of antibiotics including amoxicillin, cefalexin and metronidazole.
The alert said the TGA had responded by making two Serious Scarcity Substitution Instruments, which allowed pharmacists to provide alternative medicines to patients.
Dr Hall said worldwide supply chain problems had led to the shortage, but it wasn't the first time it had happened.
"We've had issues with different shortages for many years. Sometimes they just go offline without warning," he said.
"There's just no indication and suddenly things run short."
Dr Hall said he didn't know whether it was worse in regional areas like Warrnambool, compared with major cities.
"It's all a bit of smoke and mirrors knowing what's available where. Often you don't know there's a problem until the pharmacist says there's nothing left."
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has used the shortage to attack pilot programs under which pharmacists are authorised to prescribe antibiotics to patients, with RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins saying prescriptions should be left to those with proper medical training.
"Australia needs proper antibiotic stewardship and evidence shows that community pharmacists overprescribe antibiotics," Dr Higgins said.
Dr Hall said while the shortage was not the fault of pharmacists, he agreed prescribing medicines was best left in the hands of doctors.
"Dispensing is a very different thing to prescribing and there's a lot of learning and experience that goes along with it," he said.
"It's been drummed into doctors for many years about limiting the use of antibiotics and avoiding the risks of anti-microbial resistance where the bacteria can mutate and develop a resistance to certain antibiotics."
The medicine shortage is yet another challenge confronting local GPs, who have shouldered a heavy load since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID puts so much more demand on general practice on a daily basis," Dr Hall said.
"That's why waiting lists are longer, access is more difficult, and after hours services are also affected. How many hours a day can you work?"
He said Warrnambool's GP numbers were "pretty static" but would need to grow to keep pace with population rises.
"All that pressure, it's definitely had a huge effect on clinics."
