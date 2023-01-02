A sparkling performance from an emerging Hamilton young gun saw the runs flowing at Jack Keane Oval on the opening day of the Warrnambool Under 17 Boys Country Week carnival.
Hamilton District skipper Harry Bensch peeled off a brutal century against Portland, setting up a thumping win at Koroit.
The middle-order batsman - who plays his club cricket with College - belted 116 from 112 balls - to set up his side for an imperious total of 5-296 after being sent in. George Huf crafted 76 opening the batting in a game-defining 189-run partnership with Bensch.
Despite its best efforts, Portland fell short on 116 with the highly-rated young gun also the star of the show with ball in hand, snaring 4-15 opening the bowling to cap off an almost perfect day for his team.
Hamilton coach Robbie Cook praised his side for their ability to capitalise with the bat and show discipline with the ball.
"It's the first day and it's good to get some momentum ahead of the week," he told The Standard.
"With Henry getting a ton and 'Hufy' getting 70-odd, it really set us up to achieve some of our goals. The boys clicked, we had a really good day and we got the result."
Cook said Bensch was a classy prospect who built his innings superbly and had the ability to then back it up with the ball.
"He came out with great intent early on and just worked through his innings well," he said.
"They dropped a couple of catches but he just played some great cricket shots and spent long enough at the crease to be able to get there (for a century). Henry just batted really well and when it comes to his bowling, he came on second change and just bowled some really good yorkers.
"Some of the balls he bowled were too good for them."
He added there was still so much growth in the talented all-rounder with both elements of his game.
"I know back at home, his club is so strong with the bat that there's been a lot of focus on his bowling," he said.
"It's hard to tell, but I think he's both, he's talented enough to be a gun all-rounder. He's also good enough at either to make a choice."
The mentor said he was looking forward to Tuesday's challenge against Warrnambool Blue at Merrivale Recreation Reserve.
"We know we need to step up again (against Warrnambool)," he said.
"They'll be a tougher ask for us. We've got Warrnambool and Colac on our side of the draw.
"We know it's a bit tougher than the other side of the draw and we certainly know one win won't get us through to the final on Friday.
"We've got to be consistent. I felt like we found some momentum (on Monday), but we need to be better and take the challenge head on."
Another young gun also proved he's going to be a handful for years to come in the Warrnambool Gold and South West Cricket clash at Terang.
Kaden Wilson, who has also featured twice in the Port Fairy division one side this season so far, belted 80 from 117 balls to set up his side for a comprehensive 131-run win.
The youngster was the glue which held the innings together as Warrnambool racked up 8-241 from its 50 overs.
He slapped six fours in his classy performance, which came in almost two hours of the crease.
Brierly-Christ Church's Matt Gome was also instrumental in the first innings, playing the aggressor to make 54 from 51 balls while Allansford-Panmure top-order prospect Noah Greene made 44.
Bookaar opening bowler Wilba Cheeseman showed some promising signs, snaring 3-29 from his 10 overs. Joseph Gleeson also snared three wickets for South West Cricket and worked hard through the middle overs.
Port Fairy's Sam Allen (2-12) and Dennington's Charlie Noonan (3-17) were outstanding contributors for Warrnambool as South West Cricket tumbled over for 110.
Allen in particular was virtually impossible to get away with his spin, bowling three maidens from his 10 overs.
Warrnambool Blue, meanwhile fell 59 runs short against Colac at Dennington.
Warrnambool was set 201 for victory but were bowled out for 141, with promising Nestles batsman Ryan Bellman leading the way with a gritty 46 after a string of early wickets.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
