Man charged after spike in home burglaries

A 38-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with seven offences after a spate of burglaries in north Warrnambool during the past month.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said about a dozen burglaries had been committed in the few weeks in areas including Moore Street, Garden Street, Derby Street, Raglan Parade, Grieve Street and Cramer Street.
"As a result of information received Warrnambool uniform police members and CIU detectives executed a search warrant at 9.45am Monday at a central Warrnambool address," he said.
"There has been a spate of burglaries in central and north Warrnambool homes.
"At the address a 38-year-old man was arrested. He has been interviewed and at this stage charged with two burglaries and seven offences in total."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the man, who was well known to police, would appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday where police would vigorously oppose bail being granted.
His other charges include theft, dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime and handling stolen goods.
The investigator said that a number of items were seized during the execution of the warrant, including a Kindle reading device, which was stolen from a Grieve Street address between Christmas Day and December 28.
Other items located, that are suspected of being stolen, include a red Milwaukee mini leaf blower inscribed with the initials AT, a backpack containing tools, a sealed pack of 25 Sony PlayStation gift cards and a Mig welder.
"We are requesting that anyone who is missing items contact the crime investigation unit at the Warrnambool police station," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
"Investigations are continuing in respect to a number of burglaries in that Garden Street, Raglan Parade and Derby Street areas.
"The residential burglaries in Grieve Street and Cramer Street involved the theft of items including coins, an apple iPad, an Xbox, a PlayStation, DVDs and chucky dolls from the movie Child's Play.
"Forensic evidence linked the arrested man with those offences," he said.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said there had been a spike in residential burglaries during the past month, from late November through until December 28.
