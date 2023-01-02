Man charged after spike in home burglaries

The Standard
Warrnambool man, 38, charged over alleged burglary spree

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
A 38-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with seven offences after a spate of burglaries in north Warrnambool during the past month.

