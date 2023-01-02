Small fire caused by tractor quickly brought under control

Country Fire Authority volunteers quickly brought a small fire under control north of Darlington on Monday just before noon.
A spokeswoman said the CFA was called to a grass and scrub fire at 11.42am on Jellalabad Road north of Darlington.
"Firefighters found a small fire, roughly 20m square in size, in stubble," she said.
"The fire was brought under control just before 12pm and declared safe at 12.07pm.
"The cause is believed to be a tractor. CFA had two trucks on scene," she said.
