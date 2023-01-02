BOOM Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu is back in light work and astute trainer Lindsey Smith has the $5 million All-Star Mile to be run at Moonee Valley on March 18 firmly in the sights for the five-year-old.
Tuvalu, who has won eight of his 14 starts, swept to prominence for an All-Star Mile run following a gallant second behind Alligator Blood in the $3 million Cantala Mile on Champions Day at Flemington in November.
Smith said he was pleased with the condition of Tuvalu leading up to his Autumn campaign.
"The All-Star Mile is the main aim for the autumn," Smith said. "We would love to give him a start in the race but there's a lot of water to go under the bridge before we get a start. Tuvalu has come back into work in good order."
SYMON Wilde predicted a bright future for his lightly-raced galloper Wishlor Lass after she got up in the last stride to beat the Daniel Bowman-trained Miso in a benchmark 64 at Warrnambool on Saturday.
The short half-head victory was the second win for Wishlor Lass from two starts and Wilde believes there are more wins in store for the four-year-old mare.
"I think with a bit of time Wishlor Lass will develop into a smart horse," Wilde said. "There's not many horses make the jump from maiden company to a benchmark 64 win after two starts. I've got a healthy opinion of Daniel's horse Miso so for us to beat him starts making you think our mare goes good. We'll space her runs. We're in no hurry with her. We'll probably start looking for another suitable race in about three weeks for her. I think her next run will be in a mid-week race in town."
Wishlor Lass was the second leg of a winning double for Wilde at Warrnambool on Saturday. His other winner was Mostrava in an 1100-metre maiden.
"Mostrava has probably been a shade unlucky at her first couple of runs," he said. "She's still got a bit of maturing to do. I think we'll just give her a short break before making any other race day plans for her."
TOM Dabernig sang the praises of underrated jockey Harry Grace after he guided Katering to win a 1400-metre maiden at Warrnambool on Saturday.
"It was a good ride by Harry," Dabernig said. "I don't think he gets the opportunities he deserves. Harry is a hard worker but I suppose with time he'll get more chances. I've also got to acknowledge the owners of Katering. They have been patient with her. We gave her two runs in her last preparation and then she went for a break after she had bone chips removed from her near foreleg. I'm confident with a bit of time she'll go through her grades."
Katering took her prizemoney to more then $24,000 with her win.
GROUP one-winning Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell could set Meiner Legacy towards the Adelaide Cup in March after he scored an impressive victory in a $130,000 restricted race over 3000 metres at Moonee Valley on Saturday. The Japanese-bred stayer notched up consecutive victories for Purcell on the back of a win at Cranbourne last month.
"Meiner Legacy has been a consistent horse for us since we started training him," Purcell said. "We've just taken him along slowly but the penny is just starting to drop for the import. It usually takes the imports a bit of time to get seasoned to our conditions and racing. I thought he hit the line hard at the Valley. He probably deserves a short break of about 10 days in the paddock before we set him for a race like the Adelaide Cup. He's just kept on improving in this campaign. Meiner's Legacy is a real progressive type of horse. I'm sure there's more improvement in him."
Meanwhile, Purcell believes a change of environment has worked wonders for Prospectus who scored a gutsy victory in a benchmark 64 at Warrnambool on Saturday.
Prospectus, a former Chris Waller-trained galloper has won three of his 17 starts since entering Purcell's Warrnambool stables.
"I would say the change in environment has been the key to Prospectus," he said. "We've only got about 20 horses in work so we can give a lot of personal attention to our horses and I think that's another part why Prospectus is running so well.
"He's won his last two races over 1700 metres at Warrnambool so I see no reason why we wouldn't have a crack at this Sunday's Koroit Cup. The cup to be run at Warrnambool is over 1700 metres. It looks an ideal race for him."
JOCKEY Liam Riordan pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Prancing Queen at Wangaratta on Friday.
The charge related to an incident near the 300 metre mark when Riordan allowed Prancing Queen to move in when not clear of Losbar.
Riordan was suspended for nine meetings. His suspension commences midnight January 8 and ends midnight January 18. Riordan rode two winners for top trainer Danny O'Brien at Saturday's Woodford Cup meeting in Warrnambool.
