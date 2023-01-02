The Standard

Inside Racing: All-Star Mile in sights for leading trainer Warrnambool's Lindsey Smith

Updated January 2 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading trainer Lindsey Smith is eyeing off the All-Star Mile in March. Picture by Sean McKenna

BOOM Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu is back in light work and astute trainer Lindsey Smith has the $5 million All-Star Mile to be run at Moonee Valley on March 18 firmly in the sights for the five-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.