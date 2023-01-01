Man jailed after breaching long-standing intervention order

A Warrnambool man in his 50s has been jailed after being caught at his ex-girlfriend's home despite a long standing intervention order.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, was jailed last Friday for 45 days after pleading guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
The two have had orders against each other during the past decade and the man has been regularly jailed as well as being placed on corrections orders and having other charges proven and dismissed.
The current order bans him from being within five metres of her address and to have no contact or communication with the woman.
Earlier last year police were called, went to the woman's address and found the man in a living area at 7.25pm that night.
He told police she wanted him there to help her out and that she had called him.
Police described the man as having an extensive criminal history, with all his recent offending during the past decade involving the woman.
He is currently on a community corrections order which was imposed in September for four intervention order breaches involving the same victim.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said his client and the woman had a complicated toxic relationship and previous offending had involved assaults.
"He's doing not too badly," he said.
"He's doing alcohol and drug assessments. His alcohol consumption is incredibly excessive
"He's shaky in the cells. He needs to be medically assessed."
He said the woman had invited his client to her home and they both had alcohol and mental health issues.
The police prosecutor said he was not going to pretend that sometimes the man and woman both contributed to the IVO breaches.
Magistrate Gerard Bryant said the man had a decades-long history of contempt and flagrant disregard for intervention orders.
He said there was no indication of violence or threats but the offender had a healthy disregard for intervention orders and such orders had to be obeyed if they were not varied.
After jailing the man for 45 days, the magistrate said that hopefully the sentence would act as a reminder when the man was released from prison to not go to the woman's home.
Interventions orders are not pieces of paper to be disregarded, the magistrate told the man.
