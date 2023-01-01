The Standard
Temperatures will climb into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday

By Andrew Thomson
January 2 2023 - 7:33am
It was gloomy at 7am in Warrnambool looking north up Kepler Street. We're expecting a top of 20 degrees.

Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a solid shower of rain falling right on 7am in Warrnambool.

