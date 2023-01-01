Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a solid shower of rain falling right on 7am in Warrnambool.
There's a slight chance of another shower and a possible thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon.
It will be humid with patchy fog in the south in the early morning.
Light winds will become south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 20 degrees, Port Fairy 19, Portland 18, Heywood 21, Camperdown 22, Mortlake and Terang 23, Hamilton and Casterton 25, Colac 27 and Ararat 33.
A low pressure trough approaching from the west will move across central districts by the late afternoon and evening.
During Tuesday the trough will move over eastern Victoria with winds tending cooler, southerly across the state.
Winds will tend warmer easterly late in the week and during the weekend as a high pressure system moves across south of Tasmania.
For Warrnambool's week ahead - tomorrow will be cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of a shower and a top of 18 degrees, Wednesday cloudy 18, Thursday cloudy 20, Friday partly cloudy 25, Saturday sunny 31 and Sunday sunny 33.
