Port Fairy's annual Duck Derby drew a crowd on New Year's day as locals and holidaymakers flocked to East Beach to watch the quirky race.
At 1pm 1500 rubber ducks plunged into the ocean from a boat drifting 100 metres offshore, with a fresh southerly breeze buffeting the fleet of plastic birds towards the sand. The winner cruised across the finish line 15 minutes later, bobbing on the whitewater of the kid-friendly waves.
Last year's edition had a fishing boat equipped with a crane and a cage to drop the ducks dramatically into the water, but this year racegoers had to be content to watch the ducks dumped from several sacks. One club official said they were trying to move away from caged birds.
It was the second edition since the derby moved from the Moyne River to the beach in front of the Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving Club, and organiser Martina Murrihy said the move had made the event bigger and better.
"It was taking much longer in the river, sometimes the ducks would just sit there, completely still," Ms Murrihy said.
"It's also much easier for everyone to see the whole thing here, so it's just a better event."
The race raises nearly $10,000 for the surf club, by far its biggest source of cash for the year. It sold out in record time this year, with the 1500 ducks in the main race selling at $5 apiece and 55 corporate ducks going for $100 each in the "corporate" curtain-raiser race.
Club captain Adam McCosh said the derby had become iconic in the seaside town, but more importantly it kept the club going.
"It's our biggest fundraiser by far. It pays for valuable lifesaving equipment and supports the clubhouse, nippers program and our members," Mr McCosh said.
"Having good, reliable equipment is absolutely vital."
Chris Irvin took out first prize in the main event, but missed the joyous moment because he thought the race started at 1.30pm, but he was more than happy with his $800 prize.
Mary Gregr claimed second place, while nippers members the Chapman family took third, earning $300 and $200 prizes respectively.
Local construction firm Tom Taylor Building claimed the $1000 prize in the corporate race.
