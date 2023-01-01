Experienced sprintcar driver Brett Milburn knows a thing or two about racing, and winning at Premier Speedway Warrnambool.
For over two decades, the Langwarrin-based motor sport enthusiast has worked tirelessly, travelling around Australia producing strong results and competing in the sport he loves.
The 43-year-old said there was something special about racing in front of the Warrnambool crowd, feeling a sense of "home" despite living almost four hours.
"We pretty much come to all the shows here, it's great here in Warrnambool. Being a Victorian car we pretty much do all the local shows and Warrnambool is pretty much the only local track to us now," he said.
"Last year we only missed the round here, this year we'll do most of it including the Classic I guess and see how we're fairing for tyres."
Milburn, who is competing in the final round of Speedweek at a packed-out Premier Speedway on New Year's Day, said prior to the night's racing he was pleased with how his season was shaping up.
"We've done five shows so far and in four of them we've qualified in the top six, so the car's been good - there was some rain early but it won't impact us too much," he said.
"We'll go from rain to burning hot so we'll just adjust."
He admitted it would take some time to adjust to the car, which was a work in progress after some races in previous weeks including one by an American star who recently made his Australian racing debut in Max's Race at Premier Speedway.
"This is the car Cole Macedo ran a few weeks ago, we put it together for him. He had a run in it and wasn't confident the motor was 100 per cent yet," he said.
"It might be a bit of a learning curve for us, but who knows."
He said he was still loving racing despite over two decades in the sport.
"It's just been in the family for so long I suppose, my old man raced and I was always around the tracks and dreamt of racing one day and here we are," he said.
"I've just kept working towards it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.