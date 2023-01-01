The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained Ascension wins $50,000 Woodford Cup at Warrnambool.

By Tim Auld
Updated January 1 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:38pm
The stable has been fortunate to have won some big races but the Woodford Cup was always on my wish list. It's like a dream come true.

- Ciaron Maher
Ascension, ridden by Harry Coffey wins the Woodford Cup at Warrnambool Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

WINSLOW training export Ciaron Maher had a dream come true with the win of his imported galloper Ascension in Saturday's $50,000 Woodford Cup at Warrnambool.

