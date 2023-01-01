Three favourites were successful on the eight race Woodford Cup program. Wishlor Lass was an odds-on pop for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde who got up in the last stride to win a restricted race. Moetman and Ascension were the other favourites to win while Wilde and Danny O'Brien took the training honours winning two races each. Wilde's winners were Wishlor Lass and Mostrava. Lottacheek and Moetman gave O'Brien his two winners.