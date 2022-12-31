Road on top of agenda as leaders look to the future

The state of the region's crumbling roads will be the top priority for Warrnambool MP Roma Britnell who has made it her New Year's resolution to ensure something is done about it.
Making sure the redevelopment of Warrnambool's hospital stays on track and The Lookout rehabilitation centre is not forgotten are also on her list.
Other regional leaders have put their focus on the visitor economy and revitalising tourism in the region after three years behind hampered by the pandemic and the impact of border closures.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said with a new chief executive officer at the city council starting in February, councillors would focus on a number of key priorities.
Cr Arnott said they wanted to lift their advocacy for new projects in the city and making sure they deliver the best services they can to the community.
Finding a fix for Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum was on the agenda with a report due back early in the year, and looking at the future of AquaZone and the art gallery.
Progressing the Brierly Recreation Reserve community hub was also on council's radar.
"We're looking forward to working through those projects with the new CEO, making sure that we're taking care of the community the best way we can," she said.
Ms Britnell said it would come as no surprise that her commitment was to get the government to recognise the importance of investing properly in road infrastructure in the region, and not doing "patch-up waste jobs".
"I'm going to be relentless in my quest to get (Premier) Daniel Andrews out on the roads in Western Victoria," she said.
"What worries me is now that we've had the floods in northern Victoria, the roads are so bad up there they're going to focus on other areas."
Ms Britnell said she was keen to ensure the hospital upgrade was delivered on time.
"We are a long way from Melbourne and it is very important we have the resources that can attract the staff," Ms Britnell said.
She said the region had been waiting a long time for roads and healthcare upgrades.
"We can't be pushed to the back of the line. I will not be quiet in any way shape or form,' she said.
Moyne mayor Karen Foster said her New Year's resolution was for an inclusive and united shire in which every person, irrespective of their age, gender, race, religion, interests or beliefs felt welcome and knows they are a valued part of our community.
"Moyne is a far more nuanced and diverse community than we sometimes give it credit for and a united community is a strong community," she said.
"Also, now that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us (we hope), I would love to see the return of international visitors as well as our amazing calendar of events and festivals.
"We have so much to celebrate."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
