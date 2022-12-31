Crowds lined Warrnambool's foreshore to watch the fireworks and ring in the new year.
Whether it was at the breakwater, along the beach or from Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum, people gathered to see out 2022 and watch the fireworks displays at 9.30pm or midnight.
Hundreds of people poured through the gates of Flagstaff Hill's New Year's Eve on the Hill on Saturday night.
Billed as a family-friendly event, musicians Jono and Gabby Steel entertained the crowd who had come to watch the earlier fireworks display.
Flagstaff Hill manager of tourism Paul Thompson said about 1000 people turned out for the annual event.
"It's a very safe, family-friendly event, it's the perfect location to setup a picnic, there's plenty of green grass here to enjoy the views and the atmosphere of live music," Mr Thompson said.
"Everyone had a fantastic time. Can't be more pleased with it.
"It was the perfect blend of nice weather but not too nice that it kept everyone on the beach."
Mr Thompson said people enjoyed the range of activities on offer from the silent disco to stocking up on sweet treats at the lolly shop. He said Flagstaff Hill had proved popular with visitors this summer.
