The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Colourful start to 2023 in Warrnambool as fireworks light up the sky

Updated January 1 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crowds lined Warrnambool's foreshore to watch the fireworks and ring in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.