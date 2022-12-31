Crowds lined the streets for the annual New Year's Eve parade in Port Fairy on Saturday night.
Now in it's 75th year, the parade featured "more moving parts" with 15 different floats registered.
There was also trucks, vintage cars, kids on bikes, the cast of Shrek.
There was a band playing on the back of a truck and both the Port Fairy Folk Festival and Koroit Irish Festival entered floats.
The parade gives the the different community groups and organisations an opportunity to showcase what they do and fund-raise at the same time.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.