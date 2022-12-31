Highly ambitious teenager Savannah James harbours an ambition to play in and win Grand Slam titles in the future.
The 14-year-old Melbourne prospect capped off a consistent week at the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open on Saturday, capturing a win in the open women's singles tournament in an impressive performance against Hamilton's Willow Sainsbury.
James, who lives in Hampton in Melbourne's south-east suburbs, won 6-2, 6-4 in a fast-paced contest in warm conditions.
She told The Standard it was a tough contest against a quality opponent.
"It was a tough game, she's a really hard, flat player which is tough for me and made me move a lot, we had lots of long rallies which was really good," she said.
"I felt really consistent, that was most of my game plan, just wait for the right ball, be consistent and attack."
The teenager first picked up a racquet when she was four years old and has fallen in love with the game, which has taken her across the world, including to Warrnambool for the past seven years.
"I started going to a higher level when I was probably 12 and playing a lot of the really good girls in Australia," she said.
"I want to be number one in the world, win Grand Slam titles but for now I have nationals in Wodonga coming up and I'm hoping to head back to Spain where I've been training for the year and see where it takes me."
She added she had plenty to thank.
"Without my parents I wouldn't be able to even get here, they wouldn't give me the money to be able to do this," she said.
"Well done to Willow for a great game, it was a good contest, thanks to all the officials and for making the tournament possible."
Jackson Bruce-Tennant was the other major winner on the day, taking out the men's open singles final in a dynamic performance against Jack Bassett.
The Glenburn Tennis Club product in Melbourne said he always enjoyed playing in the Warrnambool open and was thrilled to snare the victory.
"It's great to be back (in Warrnambool), it's my first year back here since COVID, so I'm a few years older and wiser now," he said.
"I haven't had too much success here in previous years, so it's really nice to come back here and pick up the win."
The 22-year-old said he took plenty of learnings out of playing the tournament this time around after taking a few years off from tournaments to focus on his university studies.
"It probably wasn't pretty, but I fought really well and a lot of tight points I managed to dig myself out of in touch situations," he said.
"Overall, it was a really solid week. I served well, I returned well, and it really helped my game.
"This was supposed to be a fun one to get back into it and find the rhythm again so it was great to win. With the Australian Open a few weeks away, it's good to be playing tennis again in this form."
He said the final, which the talented youngster won 6-4, 6-1, was all about being "aggressive".
"I watched his matches in the quarters and semi-finals and noticed he was aggressive as well, and I thought if I can counter punch that I'll push forward to the net," he said.
