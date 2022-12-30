Three days of the Warrnambool Grasscourt Open have come and gone, with the finals set to be decided on Saturday morning.
Among entries this year were the Reuter family, who have relocated from France to Australia for the year and added Warrnambool's four-day summer tennis tournament to their holiday plans.
Closer to home, Hamilton's Willow Sainsbury has had a strong week on the tennis court to reach Saturday's open women's singles final.
Sainsbury, 21, couples her playing endeavours with coaching and mentors many of the younger players also playing the tournament.
In the junior grades, Warrnambool's Adele McNamara was aiming to win the 12 and under girls singles competition. She will play in the final on Saturday.
And in a full circle moment, Melbourne's Sophia Brooks-Gay followed in her mother Sarah's footsteps by playing the grasscourts of Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club.
The Open is a yearly tradition for the teenager, spending Christmas in Warrnambool with Sarah's family.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
