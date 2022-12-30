POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan hopes to finish off 2022 with a metropolitan winner at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Ryan saddles up Morrissy in a $130,000 restricted race over 1600 metres but the former talented jumps jockey-turned-successful trainer has some concerns about the underrated galloper.
"We've got a couple of positives and negatives about Morrissy on Saturday," Ryan told The Standard. "We've got Laura Lafferty in the saddle. Laura's three-kilogram claim is a big advantage."
Ryan said it would be a challenge. "Morrissy is dropping in grade to a restricted race after being in tougher company," he said.
"My biggest concerns are the wide barrier and it's the first time that Morrissy is running over 1600 metres.
"Barrier 11 is a real worry but I'm confident Laura will have it under control.
"The 1600 metres is a real question mark. Morrissy has only five of his 40 starts for us. We're still trying to work him out.
"I've watched the replays of his previous runs and on some occasions you would think he would run out 1600 metres. We've just got our fingers crossed he will on Saturday."
Other Warrnambool trainers to have runners at Victoria's last metropolitan meeting for 2022 are Jane Baker, Aaron Purcell and Tom Dabernig.
Baker accepted with Feargal while Purcell has Meiner Legacy and Accountability. Zagusto is Dabernig's runner.
