The stage is set for Flagstaff Hill's New Year's Eve on the Hill as organisers say they expect up to 1000 people to attend.
Flagstaff Hill manager of tourism Paul Thompson said 520 pre-sale tickets had already been sold and he expected that figure to double with at-the-door sales, which remain open until 8pm.
"It's great for anyone to come along and enjoy," he said.
"We're expecting a big crowd, the maximum we've had is about 1000 people before."
With fireworks starting at 9.30pm, Mr Thompson said the view would be unmatched.
"Flagstaff Hill at any time is fantastic but on New Year's Eve it's obviously an awesome location because of the spectacular views, it's great for the sunset as well.
"It's a very safe, family-friendly event, it's the perfect location to setup a picnic, there's plenty of green grass here to enjoy the views and the atmosphere of live music.
"We've got fantastic artists and the museum will be open for sunset which normally doesn't happen so it'll be great for people to enjoy the village in a different setting.
"There are also a lot of great artefacts as well as the outside experience, so there's just so many things going on and so many activities happening.
"Everyone should come down."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
