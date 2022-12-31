The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Stage set for Flagstaff Hill's New Year's Eve on the Hill event

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 31 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists Jono and Gabby Steel are ready to serenade a crowd of up to 1000 people tonight at Flagstaff Hill.

The stage is set for Flagstaff Hill's New Year's Eve on the Hill as organisers say they expect up to 1000 people to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.