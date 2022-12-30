Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club is confident it can attract more than 300 participants for Monday's first leg of the iconic Shipwreck Coast Swim Series, according to organiser Lucy Lehne.
The highly-anticipated open water series event - which will see various ocean swims taking place at Port Fairy, Portland (January 7), Warrnambool (January 28) and finally Port Campbell (February 5) - attracts quality swimmers from all over Australia.
Lehne told The Standard it was an exciting time of the year for ocean swimming and plans were in place for a successful series.
"We're pretty organised, everything's going well. It usually just ticks over year after year, we've got a pretty well-oiled machine by now, especially with all the other clubs being involved. It's a joint effort for each swim," she said.
"It's a group effort from the Shipwreck Coast committee."
MORE SPORT:
She added with warm weather and ideal conditions on the way there was every chance attendance and registration records could be broken.
"It's always about how it goes on the day, most of our entries are last minute, in the last 24 hours people usually hold out for the weather forecast and often register, so we can have 150 register the day before," she said.
"We've had record numbers year after year for the last four or five years now so we're hoping for that again. Hopefully we can crack 300 registrants for this year.
"We're capitalising on the weather. We don't usually get brilliant days at all four locations, we've been lucky and also bringing in tourists helps."
Lehne says the Shipwreck Coast series, which features swims of 1.2 kilometres and 400 metres, is more about participation than competition.
"There's not a lot of pressure, you can always compete for yourself, we offer shorter swims for competitors," she said.
"It's all about being inclusive and doing your best. It's not competing for Olympic gold, we just want people to participate and have fun."
The first leg of the swim will kick off at Port Fairy's East beach from 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.