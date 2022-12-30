The Standard

2023 Shipwreck Coast Swim Series to kick off at Port Fairy's East Beach

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Port Fairy's East Beach will host the first leg of the iconic Shipwreck Coast Swim Series.

Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club is confident it can attract more than 300 participants for Monday's first leg of the iconic Shipwreck Coast Swim Series, according to organiser Lucy Lehne.

