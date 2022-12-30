Driver hits 148km/h fleeing from police

Police officers have been left stunned after a driver in the south-west clocked at 112km/h accelerated to 148km/h to avoid being intercepted.
Koroit police Senior Constable Ian McNiven said officers were heading south from Hawkesdale through Kirkstall on the Penshurst-Warrnambool Road at 3.20pm Thursday.
He said a green 1995 Ford Futura sedan heading north was clocked at 112km/h through the sweeping bend approaching Kirkstall from the Koroit direction.
"The Ford sedan was detected at 112km/h. We performed a U-turn, activated our emergency lights and started following the vehicle, which then accelerated heavily.
"It was soon after checked at 148km/h and we immediately stopped following the vehicle."
The officers obtained the vehicle registration plate number and the vehicle is registered to a Stawell owner.
"It was a ridiculous thing to do.
"The driver may have their own reasons for not wanting to be intercepted, but it would have been far better for them to pull over.
"The driver will now face a whole new raft of offences to deal with."
Senior Constable McNiven said images of the Ford sedan were also captured on police body worn cameras and he was confident the driver would be identified.
"We have identified the vehicle, further inquiries are being made and we expect charges will be laid," he said.
"There will be a heightened police presence during the New Year holiday period on south-west roads.
"Road rules will be actively enforced in an effort to reduce road trauma. We want everyone to get home safely."
