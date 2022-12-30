The Standard
Driver hits 148km/h fleeing from police near Kirkstall

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 30 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:19am
Police officers have been left stunned after a driver in the south-west clocked at 112km/h accelerated to 148km/h to avoid being intercepted.

