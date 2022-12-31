The Standard
Up to six thousand expected to attend Woodford Cup as festivities kick off

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 31 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 1:45pm
Woodford Racing Club president Peter Haynes is excited to see the race day unfold. He says the committee has worked hard to deliver entertainment for all ages.

Up to six thousand punters are expected to file into Warrnambool Racecourse today for the 118th Woodford Cup, but none may be more enthusiastic than one man with a century-old connection.

