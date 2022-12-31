Up to six thousand punters are expected to file into Warrnambool Racecourse today for the 118th Woodford Cup, but none may be more enthusiastic than one man with a century-old connection.
The sun was shining as a crowd of hundreds poured through the Grafton Road gates at midday.
Woodford Racing Club president Peter Haynes said the weather could draw the largest crowd in years.
"We're expecting 5000-6000 people, but we've had such solid support for our packages so it might be more than that," he said.
"This year's race also falls on a Saturday, so we're expecting big crowds.
"This year after the last race we've got The Androids playing too. So for the price of the racing ticket they get a free hour-and-a half show at the end that sort of leads into the new year.
"We've also got coffee vans, dumplings, a big fried food area, pies and sausage rolls and hamburgers and savoys and things like that on the food side.
"We've also got heaps of activities for kids, in fact the first 800 through the gate get a pack from Country Racing Victoria with a footy.
"We're really looking at it being a huge day, really.
"We've particularly focused for a long time on the families and in the past a lot of the activities for the kids were away from the race track and over behind the grand stand.
"About 10 years ago we made the decision to bring everything from behind there into the front and therefore beside the race track so mum and dad could watch the kids and the races at the same time.
"It means the kids also get a bit of a feel for horses and the races as well.
"That's been very successful in getting even more people to the races.
"Now the kids have got pony rides, the jumping castle is back after being away for a couple of years and a whole other lot of activities by a group called Kelly Sports who bring parachutes, board games and all that sort of stuff."
He said the cup was an important tradition for both the club and the city.
"The Woodford Racing Club are a one-meeting-per-year racing club, we've been around since 1900 and have raced at Warrnambool - we hire the racecourse for the day - since 1946," he said.
"We only stopped for four years during the Second World War.
"It's an incredibly important day for us - it's something we always look forward to."
Among those most enthusiastic to attend was committee member Terry Parkinson, whose great grandfather Henry Parkinson was the race's first president in 1900.
"I'm very, very proud," he said.
"Woodford raced prior to 1900, unofficially, so he might've been president earlier than that.
"There were lots of Parkinson horse trainers, we were all horse people back then too.
"It's been a long association."
He said the club had a strong future.
"I'm very proud of the committee, we're very strong and all interested in racing," he said.
"We could've easily let it go over time but we've got the right people. We've worked hard."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
