VETERAN galloper Guizot is chasing his second victory in the Woodford Cup at Warrnambool on Saturday, in what may be his last race start.
Group one winning trainer Aaron Purcell said Guizot, who had won eight races including the 2018 Woodford Cup and collected more then $750,000 in stakemoney had been a wonderful horse for his connections.
"Saturday's Woodford Cup could be Guizot's last run," Purcell told The Standard. "We'll just see how he runs on Saturday, if we don't retire him after the Woodford Cup I can assure you it's Guizot's last preparation.
"He's definitely not going to have many more starts. He's been a great money spinner for his owners. I don't think there's many times during Guizot's career his owners have had to put their hands in their pocket to pay for training fees. Guizot's been so consistent. He's as sound as a bell and deserves a good home after his racing career."
MORE SPORT:
Purcell said the ten-year-old, who will be ridden by underrated jockey Michael Poy hopes of winning the Woodford Cup will be helped, if there's plenty of speed in the 1700 metre contest.
"Guizot needs the speed on from the start," he said. "Guizot has a very good record at Warrnambool and over 1700 metres. I'm hoping those two factors come into play on Saturday - the distance and his track record at Warrnambool. Guizot's best runs have been when he's held up to the 200 metre mark and then allow him to finish the race off. The instructions to Michael will be to hold him up for as long as he can.
"The cup is only a small field but it's going to be a tough race to win."
It's going to be a tough race to win.- Aaron Purcell
Guizot is a $6 chance in the early betting markets in the feature race on the eight-event program. The first race on the twilight race card starts at 1.26pm while the Woodford Cup is set down for decision at 5.16pm and the last race is due to kick off at 5.59pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.