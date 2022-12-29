"Guizot needs the speed on from the start," he said. "Guizot has a very good record at Warrnambool and over 1700 metres. I'm hoping those two factors come into play on Saturday - the distance and his track record at Warrnambool. Guizot's best runs have been when he's held up to the 200 metre mark and then allow him to finish the race off. The instructions to Michael will be to hold him up for as long as he can.

