Warrnambool's Cold Culture participants jump into freezing cold baths

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 11:00am
Cold Culture participants jump into freezing cold ice baths each Saturday for a range of physical, mental and social benefits.
Warrnambool residents and visitors have been testing their fortitude and mental strength at a weekly Cold Culture session where participants also enjoy the sense of community and encouragement from others.

Could you sit in a freezing cold ice bath for three minutes?

