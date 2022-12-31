A year-long project is aiming to find out how hoteliers can do more to help ease the region's growing housing crisis.
Family Safety Victoria's Motels Coordination Project - Wimmera South West is part of a state-wide initiative to map and report on crisis accommodation used for victim survivors of family violence.
It comes as latest data from Homes Victoria revealed 1280 applications had been made on the Victorian Housing Register for public housing in Warrnambool as of June 30, 2022.
More than half of the list - 789 people - were classed as requiring priority access due to fears for their health or safety, or because they were living in emergency, crisis or transitional accommodation.
On a state-wide level, public housing wait list numbers had ballooned from 51,830 in June 2021 to 55,043 in June this year.
It's hoped that by mapping all services and facilities, the project would help avoid the risk of alleged perpetrators and victims being accommodated in the same facility and produce recommendations to fix service area gaps.
Project facilitator Malcolm Hill said that all worked together to create safer, more reliable crisis accommodation options for service users.
"At the moment we're mapping the motels and the services used to house victims survivors of violence and those in crisis," he said.
"We will consult crisis services and accommodation providers about their experiences and review what they can do and how they contribute more.
"It will develop improved strategies to manage relationships with moteliers creating enhanced cross-agency and cross-sector collaboration and information sharing.
"By the completion of the project in June 2023, Family Safety Victoria will have information and recommendations to safely accommodate in-crisis victim survivors and their children."
Mr Hill said the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated an already-prevalent issue across the region.
"Post-COVID a lot of accommodation options have dried up, particularly in tourist areas as people travel more," Mr Hill said.
"A lot of people are exploring Victoria and it's common to hear that over summer motels will not be available so they can cater for tourists.
"Major employers are also said to be competing for motel rooms because they know they are going to need them for workers."
The project was funded by an amount allocated under the the National Partnership Agreement and is one of the enablers for the new Family Violence Crisis Response Model.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
