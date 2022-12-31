The Standard
Family Safety Victoria's Motels Coordination Project launches in effort to ease region's housing crisis

January 1 2023 - 9:00am
Family Safety Victoria's Motels Coordination Project is a one-year study which aims to find out how accommodation providers can do more to help the region's ballooning housing crisis.

