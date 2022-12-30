JOHN Palmer can be seen at Bushfield Recreation Reserve most days in summer watering the ground in readiness for weekend cricket matches.
It's just one of many ways the passionate North Warrnambool Eels clubman and former president - now 62 and still playing Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two competition - pitches in.
"I probably go out there four times a day and change the sprinklers," Palmer, who works nights at Warrnambool's Macey's Bistro, said.
"There's only two sprinklers so we've got to move them around. I'd go down at 1.30 or two in the morning and change them (on the way home from work) too.
"I do the bar and mark the ground on a Thursday night, just bits and pieces."
There is one thing he won't do.
"Cooking," he laughed.
Palmer has played for Woodford - as it was then known - since he was a teenager in the now defunct Grassmere Cricket Association.
The passionate clubman received a Cricket Victoria award for 50 years of service at a special ceremony at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test on Wednesday.
It recognised his commitment to the sport, particularly his home club over more than half a century.
Palmer said he was "honoured" to be among those highlighted and was happy to have played his part in the club's history.
"Woodford used to play in a sheep paddock - it was called Bligh's Paddock," Palmer, whose brother-in-law Bill Bellman introduced him to the sport, said.
"We moved to Bushfield as a club in the late '70s."
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who intends to play "until they tell me 'no more'", accepted a call up to the club's second-tier side this season without question when it was struggling for numbers due to injuries.
Palmer walks out to the crease with his trusty bat - the same one he's used for more than three decades - and plays his part.
The loyal player, whose highest score was 130 in a Ballarat country week game, said Purnim was an early rival given he grew up in the small town.
"My other rival was probably the quick bowlers," the opener said.
"They were the ones I always seemed to face."
His biggest job these days comes when he pulls on the gloves and pads and mans the stumps.
"Every ball you're involved. I enjoy running out in the field too but the wicket-keeping means you're switched on all the time," he said.
"It probably gets a little bit harder (each season); the body doesn't move quite as well."
He's bowled during his career too with his best figures an eight-wicket haul against Hawkesdale.
"I'd bowl a few leggies which would go as high as the roof," Palmer laughed.
Palmer - dad to Richard, 33, and Gemma, 32, - said his son had inherited his passion for cricket and made his first century in the Ballarat competition recently.
