The Standard
Home/News/Local News

12 Apostles Trail opens from Timboon to Great Ocean Road

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 12 Apostles trail has opened from Timboon to the Port Campbell lookout.

A 10-year campaign to connect Timboon to the Great Ocean Road with a recreational trail is near completion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.