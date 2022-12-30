A 10-year campaign to connect Timboon to the Great Ocean Road with a recreational trail is near completion.
The Twelve Apostles Trail is now open up until the Port Campbell lookout, but users will still have to detour around multiple cattle underpasses.
Construction on the track paused on Christmas Eve and will restart on January 9.
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein said the latest development had been a long time coming.
"It's absolutely fantastic this has got to this stage," she said.
"It's nearing completion but it's quite usable. You're still going to need to detour around the cattle underpasses but this has been a project that's been on the books for council for over 10 years.
"There's been a local group which has helped us lobby for funding and we're absolutely thrilled. We're looking forward to the work finishing and coming into Port Campbell via the trail.
"There's just a little bit more to go, but I know it'll be well-used. Some friends of mine rode the track and went from Camperdown to Port Campbell, stayed a couple of nights and went home. It took them four-and-a-half hours and included a stop over in Timboon.
"We not only want to see Port Campbell benefitting, but the rest of the shire too including Timboon, Camperdown and Cobden.
"Once it's finished it'll get an enormous amount of use and council will look towards working with the Great Ocean Road Authority to get the trail extended out to the 12 Apostles and Princetown."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
