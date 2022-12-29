Warrnambool's Adele McNamara rates Hawkesdale tennis export Eloise Swarbrick as a player she looks up to.
McNamara's goal to play college tennis in America in the future is inspired by Swarbrick, who is in her second season playing NCAA division one tennis for Middle Tennessee State University.
"Eloise went and played (in America) and I look up to her," she said.
McNamara, 12, is in the midst of her third Warrnambool Grasscourt Open campaign.
It's a busy week for the junior ace, who is playing in four events.
The top seed in the 12 and under girls singles will also contest the 12 and under doubles and mixed doubles with playing partners, Hamilton's Amelie Shrive and Warrnambool's Hudson Greene respectively.
Rounding out her events is the B grade social competition.
McNamara said she would love to the win the 12 and under girls competition.
She is well on her way to doing so after booking her spot in Friday's semi-final against Hamilton's Eve Wear following two straight-set wins. In searing form, McNamara has dropped just three games.
McNamara, who will go into Year 7 at Emmanuel College next year, said she enjoyed the chance to play a home tournament after typically having to travel to play in other tournaments.
The furthest she's gone is Queensland, coupling a two-week holiday with a three-day playing tournament.
"It's really nice to see everyone coming to our club and enjoying it," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
