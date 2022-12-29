The Standard

Warrnambool's Adele McNamara credits Eloise Swarbrick as inspiration for college goals

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
December 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adele McNamara is hoping to win the 12 and under singles competition in Warrnambool this week. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool's Adele McNamara rates Hawkesdale tennis export Eloise Swarbrick as a player she looks up to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.