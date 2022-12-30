THREE Dennington teammates are preparing to join forces at representative level.
Mason Porter, Charlie Noonan and Hamish Alexander - all in red-hot form for the Dogs - will bring different tricks to a Warrnambool Gold team aiming to make a statement at Warrnambool Under 17 Country Week, starting Monday.
Porter is one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's most dominant under 17 batsmen, having made 256 runs at 69 - fifth best in the competition.
Fast bowler Noonan (14 wickets at 6.93, second best) and all-rounder Alexander (10 wickets at 12.70, seventh best) will be deployed in Warrnambool Gold's bowling attack.
Alexander, 15, is eager to contribute with the bat too.
The trio - all Emmanuel College students - has played together at country week before.
They hope their synergy will help Warrnambool Gold, under coach Declan Bourke, have success.
Noonan, 16, said team cohesion would be invaluable and he wanted to help "bring the team together, all get along and enjoy the week and each other's company".
The Koroit footballer said Porter and Alexander, who play football together at South Warrnambool, would buy-in to the team-first ethos.
"They're great blokes and good cricketers and go about everything the right way and have a good attitude," Noonan said. "That's the key - if you have a good attitude, the results will come."
The teenagers - all have played division one cricket - said Dennington had developed their skill-sets and played a significant role in them earning representative chances.
"It's a lot better training with the seniors because you get something out of it," Alexander said. "All the seniors are pushing you and making you want to get better and see improvement.
"Dennington is just a really good environment to get better at cricket and be a better person too."
Noonan echoed Alexander's sentiments.
"(Coach) Mick Rantall coming up to the club has been great," he said.
"He's helping everyone - it's just the little things that count. Little things in the field, little things with the ball and bat as well."
Country week gives junior cricketers a chance to play with and against their peers.
It's a social occasion as well as a competitive one.
Porter and Noonan are camping in Warrnambool, as are many of their teammates and rivals.
"It's always good after the games just to kick back and enjoy a win or suck up a loss and get ready for the next game," Alexander said.
Each player wants to put their mark on the five-day tournament.
Porter, 16, said he wanted to refine his game too.
"(I want to add) a bit of balance and digging deep because I am not that good at that," he said.
"I am pretty attacking. I normally open (the batting) but we'll see how it goes."
Alexander wants to chip in in different areas.
"Hopefully I can bring a bit, fill in the gaps if we need a couple of runs to get hit, do it down the order or where they need me," he said.
"We're really focused on the fielding too - don't drop any catches, have electricity in the field."
Noonan wants to "try and get a few wickets" and help Warrnambool Gold "tear through a few teams".
"We have a great coach in Declan Bourke and Josh Lucas as assistant. They're nice and young and will be perfect," he said.
Warrnambool Gold plays South West at Terang on Monday. Other day one matches include Wimmera-Mallee against Horsham at Uebergang Oval, Warrnambool Blue versus Colac at Dennington and Portland against Hamilton at Koroit.
