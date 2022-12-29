Put summer water safety first Advertising Feature

Royal Life Saving Society Australia chief executive officer Justin Scarr recommends wearing a lifejacket when swimming, fishing or boating so you make it home safely. Picture Shutterstock.

While many people enjoy a well-deserved break during warmer weather, the Royal Life Saving Society Australia reminds them it's not a time to relax when it comes to water safety.

New Royal Life Saving research has found more than one-third of all Australians who drown died more than 50 kilometres from home, prompting an urgent warning as people make last-minute plans to get away from home with family and friends in what's left of their summer holidays.

Unfamiliar swimming, boating, and fishing spots increase the risk of drowning.

Sandbars, rips, unpredictable currents, debris below the water surface, and swiftly changing local conditions are often well-known to locals but harder to spot by visitors.

Royal Life Saving Society Australia chief executive officer Justin Scarr said the latest research showed that more than half of all Australians would travel to an aquatic location over the summer, including rivers, swimming pools, harbours and beaches.

"After the past two years, we know people are eager to get out, explore our waterways and relax," Mr Scarr said.

"Royal Life Saving is urging everyone to enjoy themselves, but to prepare and brush up on safety precautions, especially in unfamiliar locations.

"Our research shows more than half of all adults will drink alcohol around the water, and we know alcohol is one of the biggest risk factors for drowning among adults.

"Add to that the fact a lot of us have been out of the water during the pandemic and are out-of-practice and you have a perfect storm.

"So please, avoid alcohol, avoid going alone and wear a lifejacket when swimming, fishing or boating, so you make it home safely."

The best thing parents and carers can do to protect children is to ensure they are always within arm's reach when you are in the water.

Visit royallifesaving.com.au for more information on water safety.

Wherever you are in Australia, these tips will help you enjoy the water safely: