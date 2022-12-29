Construction on a $2.5 million specialist disability accommodation facility will soon begin after a two-year delay.
Works on the purpose-built home at 53 Dower Street, Terang by disability services provider Cooinda is scheduled to get underway on January 16.
Chief executive officer Janice Harris said she was thrilled with the new development.
"We're still looking at mid-year for completion," she said.
"It's a five bedroom house - four of the bedrooms are for people with a disability and high physical needs, plus a sleepover staff room.
"Then there's also a two-bedroom unit attached to it for a participant with behavioural needs and their own staff person as well.
"Construction will begin as of mid-January, when all the tradies go back to work. At the moment we've basically only done the plumbing and all that sort of stuff."
She said it'd been a long time coming.
"We thought it'd be finished two years ago, but with COVID and all the hold-ups with tradies and more recently with the floods, all the tradies were held up with jobs up north," Ms Harris said.
"Then because prices had gone up so much we had to get the costings re-assessed and we ended up subdividing the land as well, which took time."
IN OTHER NEWS
But she said it was important to persevere with the project.
"It's an update to our facilities, a lot of our housing was built in the '70s and were purpose-built at the time but this will be purpose-built for people in wheelchairs so they'll be able to have ceiling hoists and things like that," Ms Harris said.
"There'll be very big bedrooms and each will have an outdoor area so they can sit outside with their families. It's just a more modernised facility."
Ms Harris said there were further plans for the future.
"We don't want to have big congregate care-type accommodation, we want more of a family home type of thing," she said.
"But the next stage will be building two three-bedroom units and that'll suit two people with disabilities plus a staff person in each of those facilities.
"So this is just the start."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.