Construction on Cooinda Terang's specialist disability accommodation to begin in January

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 29 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 3:50pm
Cooinda Terang CEO Janice Harris with staff member Courtney Cox and residents Nicole Gillin and Christy Lucas. Picture by Anthony Brady

Construction on a $2.5 million specialist disability accommodation facility will soon begin after a two-year delay.

Local News

