The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Sad day' for farmers shocked by Warrnambool saleyards closure

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavendish's Pam and George Coates are disappointed the saleyards have effectively now closed in Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

A chapter has closed on Warrnambool's historic agricultural links with farmers mourning the loss of the city's saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.