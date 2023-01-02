AN emerging Victorian cyclist who has immersed himself in the Queensland racing scene has high hopes for two major events in his home state.
Camperdown-raised Bailey McDonald will compete at the AusCycling national championships in Ballarat from January 7 before focusing on the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on February 4.
McDonald, 19, will contest the under 23 road race and time trial at the nationals and is aiming for a podium finish in the classic - the country's oldest one-day race.
The Brisbane-based teenager - he moved north to live with brother and triathlete Kurt - believes his solid training base and being part of National Road Series team NCMG Criterion Racing will help his chances in both events.
"I guess being my second year now in those events, expectations certainly change a little bit," he told The Standard.
"I know when you go in the first year you go in trying to learn as much as you can but I guess after a pretty successful year in Queensland, expectation rises.
"A top-10 at nationals is ultimately the biggest goal and then Melbourne to Warrnambool - it's a big goal to go out there and say it - but I'd like to stand on the podium.
"There's no reason why I can't do that after 12 months of growth. You're 12 months older and wiser and having teammates around you means you're in a far better position to deliver some big results."
McDonald finished 15th in his classic debut earlier this year riding as an individual entry.
His form up north - he won the Queensland elite and under 23 road race and time trial - has given him added belief about his chances against some of Australia's best.
"To win the young riders (section) at the Melbourne to Warrnambool is the biggest goal but the podium is the dream and I think there's no bigger race for a kid growing up in south-west Victoria," McDonald said.
The former Camperdown College student, who is working part-time at Bounce trampoline park in Brisbane, said living in an cycling-mad environment had helped him identify areas he needed to work on. He raced most weekends this past year and "tried different things" as he committed to 25 hours' training per week.
"The sunshine is so nice there and the accessibility to racing is unrivalled," McDonald said. "For me, it's been a dream come true to get up there, race every weekend in the sun and not have to worry about bad weather, wind and rain."
Making a career out of cycling is the teenager's aim.
He plans to take another gap year at least before contemplating university.
"The opportunity to make it in this sport is so short that I am going all in on it and trying to capitalise while I'm young," McDonald said.
"You can always go to uni later. I'm not rushing that as I don't know what career path I want to take so I am just focusing on cycling and seeing where I end up."
The sport requires a steely determination and countless hours' preparation but it's something McDonald thrives on. "It's the sense of adventure," he said.
"You don't have to ride the same road twice really and moving to Brisbane has really opened up the social aspect of the sport.
"When I lived in the south-west it was quite isolating and lonely at times. Getting to Brisbane, I have such a strong core group of friends now and we're always riding together."
