Magistrate has concerns about whether the accused is even welcome at a Lava Street home

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 28 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 12:57pm
The Vinnies Warrnambool store in Fairy Street was broken into and items were stolen. An accused man has been released on bail.

A Warrnambool man with a shocking criminal history who allegedly broke into a charity shop and stole items has been released from custody on strict bail conditions.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

