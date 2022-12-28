A Warrnambool man with a shocking criminal history who allegedly broke into a charity shop and stole items has been released from custody on strict bail conditions.
Anthony Humphry, 50, previously of no fixed address, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court via a link to Geelong court on Wednesday.
He is already on a community corrections order and needed to provide compelling reasons to be granted bail.
Police also claimed Mr Humphry was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie told Mr Humphry that granting bail until March 27 was a line-ball call and that if he came back before the court he would have trouble getting bail.
Mr Humphry has to report to the Warrnambool police station on Mondays and Fridays, reside at a Lava Street address police were unable to confirm he could stay at with the female resident, he has to obey a 9pm and 7am curfew, not use illicit drugs and engage with all supports and services.
Police alleged that between Christmas Day (Sunday) and Tuesday morning Mr Humphry attended at the charity store Vinnies Warrnambool in Fairy Street where he attempted to gain entry to the building via a side entrance.
He was unsuccessful but then used an implement to gain access through a rear door, in the process also damaging a fly screen door.
Once inside the building he walked around, damaging files, draws and cabinets and generally making a mess.
Security camera footage showed Mr Humphry taking items from a skip bin which he placed in duffel bags and a trolley before leaving.
Police were notified about the break-in early Tuesday morning, Mr Humphry was identified on CCTV footage and he was located in the James Swan Reserve at 9.15am in the bushes by uniform police officers, wearing the same clothes as seen of the footage.
He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft and it was discovered he was placed on a 12-month CCO on August 29.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said Mr Humphry had a criminal record involving 22 pages of prior offences, 150 charges and he had been convicted for burglary 10 times, theft 23 times, committed offences involving the bail act 16 times and had breached three previous CCOs.
When shown the security camera footage, Mr Humphry admitted it was him, but he denied entering the property or taking the bags of items.
Lawyer Miranda Williams said her client was an Aboriginal man who from the Castlemaine/Bendigo area who felt adopted by the Gunditjmara community in Warrnambool.
She said he was linked in with co-op services, had been diagnosed with an acquired brain injury, custody would pose significant hardships and it was clear Mr Humphry had complex needs.
The lawyer said there were letters of support from Anglicare and the Gunditjmara co-op and her client was in the process of seeking support through the NDIS.
She said Mr Humphry had also connected with his 15-year-old son for the first time in the past fortnight and the charge of burglary would be contested.
Mr Humphry is also being judicially monitored by a county court judge and last appeared on December 9, being due back in court on February 23.
However, Mr Guthrie questioned Mr Humphry's once a week treatment regime with Anglicare, saying a letter explained that the service had worked with the accused for the past seven years and contact was " difficult and spasmodic".
In fact Mr Humphry had been asked to leave previous accommodation and had continued his pattern of couch surfing and sleeping rough.
The letter from the Gunditjmara co-op also outlined sporadic engagement and the difficulty of putting in place therapeutic options for his long-term drug use.
Mr Humphry's proposed Lava Street address also caused the magistrate concern as there was no direct evidence from the resident that the accused was welcome to stay there.
Mr Humphry himself said he stayed there off-and-on and the female resident did not allow him to drink alcohol.
He said he was doing community work every Thursday but the magistrate rebutted that saying the accused had only done five hours of community work since August.
"I've been doing everything right your honour," Mr Humphry told the magistrate, who replied: "No you haven't."
Mr Guthrie found that Mr Humphry was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend, and it was a case of what conditions could be imposed to reduce that risk.
