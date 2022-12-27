The Standard
AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 28 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 10:00am
Scam enabler ordered to pay back $54,000 after ripping off farmer

A Gippsland man has been charged by Warrnambool police detectives and convicted of assisting in scamming a Moyne shire farmer of about $54,000.

