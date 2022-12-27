Scam enabler ordered to pay back $54,000 after ripping off farmer

A Gippsland man has been charged by Warrnambool police detectives and convicted of assisting in scamming a Moyne shire farmer of about $54,000.
The money was lost in an email compromise scam involving a change of bank account details and the Gippsland man was ordered by a magistrate to pay $54,000 compensation.
The money was moved through the bank account of a man from Korumburra, 120km south-east of Melbourne, before being bounced overseas.
Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives tracked the money to the Korumburra man and charged him with obtaining property by deception.
He recently appeared in a magistrates court, pleaded guilty, was convicted and placed on an 18-month community corrections order and ordered to pay back the money.
Warrnambool Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell said the offender believed he was in a relationship with a woman from overseas and provided his bank account, which was used to transfer the scammed money.
He said without the use of an Australian bank account it would be extremely difficult for email scams to work.
"The Korumburra man was given a warning by local detectives about allowing his bank accounts to be used, but he continued to allow it to happen," he said.
"He was charged, appeared in court, was convicted, placed on a CCO and ordered to pay compensation.
"This is serious offending and we will investigate and where possible prosecute those who assist in scams."
The Moyne shire farmer, who did not want to be named, said the email compromise scam involved a change of bank account details after he had spent $54,000 on supplies for his farm.
He said his partner was able to find the Gippsland man on social media Facebook and he was married and owned two properties.
"He was living in Leongatha but now lives in Western Australia after his wife found out," he said.
"The scam originated in San Francisco. The magistrate made an order for compensation."
The Moyne shire farmer said he would be taking legal action if the money was not paid back by the former Gippsland resident.
"Without these people allowing their bank accounts to be used the scams don't work," he said.
"I have more than a chance of getting it back. I expect to be repaid the money I've lost or I'll take action," he said.
Portland detectives are also in the process of investigating a similar case which involves potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars being moved through a man's account, who accepted a percentage of the turnover.
Detective Senior Constable Wastell said scams were a growing part of CIU investigators' workloads.
"Scams reports and therefore investigations have really taken off in the past couple of years," he said.
"Email compromises have led to significant investigations, some up to $500,000, but these scams can only happen if Australia residents allow their bank accounts to be used to transfer money by scammers," he said.
"Don't ever let anyone use your bank account. It's enabling serious offending, it is serious offending and those responsible will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
