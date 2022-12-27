Severe weather warning for damaging wind gusts

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for northern parts of the south-west.
The warning was issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology just after 4am.
Damaging wind gusts will be developing about elevated terrain, but will ease during the day.
A vigorous cold front will cross the state today, bringing a damaging wind risk to elevated terrain.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging gusts of around 90 km/h are likely over the Grampians, Otways and eastern ranges.
Damaging wind gusts to around 100km/h are possible over higher elevations above 1200 m.
Winds are expected to ease from the west later this morning, contracting to the eastern Great Dividing Range by noon and easing throughout the area during the afternoon.
Locations which may be affected include Stawell, Maryborough, Kyneton, Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and Falls Creek.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
At 8am Warrnambool had 2.8mm of rain since 5.20am this morning.
It was 15.1 degrees and we're expecting a top of 21.
Colac and Ararat are looking at tops of 25 with Heywood and Portland expecting just 19.
The week ahead looks like it's going to be partly cloudy - Thursday a top of 17, Friday 20, Saturday 23, Sunday 27, Monday 22 and Tuesday 18.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.