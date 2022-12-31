Win free tickets: Race into the new year

One of the talking points of the summer has been the new slide at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe. It was back in the news just days before Christmas with WorkSafe investigating it and the city's favourite son Marc Leishman saying he wouldn't let his children on the attraction over safety fears. It's great to have Leishman and his family back in Warrnambool for the festive season. Leishman, so generous with his time, played a round of golf last week as a fundraiser for the Leila Rose Foundation. This week, we revealed WorkSafe has given the slide the tick of approval.