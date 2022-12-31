Win free tickets: Race into the new year

Dear valued subscriber,
The curtain fell on more than 120 years of tradition this week when the last cattle sale was held at Warrnambool's saleyards.
The yards are now closed, six months earlier than the city council had planned after a controversial closure vote in November.
Saleyards and cattle sales have been a constant in an ever-changing Warrnambool. They were held at Swan Reserve as early as the 1890s before moving to Caramut Road in 1970. They have been more than a trading place; a meeting place for farmers, a community hub.
But a massive projected cost to bring the yards to modern standards and private competition at Mortlake condemned the council-run facility to (rich economic and social) history pages on which the city has thrived. Gone but never forgotten.
The council's decision to close the yards was symbolic of 2022 - a year when the winds of change blew hard across the city.
A fabulous new $20m library and learning hub opened on the South West TAFE site - a joint project with the council - in October. It was the culmination of years of planning by the previous councillors and administrators.
Warrnambool finally has an elite-level playing surface after the $10.7m Reid Oval redevelopment was completed although the spectator facilities and amenities need further refinement. The jewel in the city's crown - Lake Pertobe - underwent a major makeover with a controversial giant slide among upgraded play equipment.
A new Edwards Bridge was constructed over the Merri River in Stanley Street and the city's boat ramp - the worst in the state - was upgraded. The first stage of the $384m Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment is underway, so too a $23m hycel hydrogen technology hub at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus.
There has been a lot of change this year in a physical sense and much to celebrate. There is plenty more to do. What's next for the saleyards site could well be the story of 2023. But gazing into the crystal ball, sadly the state of the region's crumbling roads will trump it.
They were already bad before late spring rain flooded parts of the region. After years of campaigning, the new federal Labor government slashed unspent funds set aside for the Princes Highway west of Colac by $40 million. There is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel. We wish you and your families a happy, prosperous and safe new year. May it be one of celebrations rather than commiserations like those at the saleyards earlier this week.
We all the love the ocean in summer but the region's lifesavers have had a busy festive season. Just hours after we posted a story warning of the dangers "huge" unseasonal swells presented, a dad and his daughter had to be rescued off Port Fairy after the paddleboard they were on was blown 500m out to sea.
Good to see fuel prices have dipped at the right time for motorists but too many seem to be burning it up in a costly fashion with police revealing more than 130 drivers were caught speeding on the region's roads in just 12 days.
Bushfield's Courtney and Tim Atwell received the perfect Christmas present, a healthy baby boy Ted - the same day their daughter was born two years earlier. And Warrnambool's Darryl Knowles also received the gift of life - a heart transplant after years of struggling.
Another feel-good story this week was this about the man known as the Happy Diver coming to the aid of a Warrnambool teen in the nick of time. Have a read here.
It's been a big fortnight for retailers with the traditional Boxing Day sales helping keep cash registers ticking over.
Warrnambool's Tania Monk is full energy ahead of her new business Fit after 40 opening in a prime CBD site.
Former Hockeyroo Madi Ratcliffe has been making the most of her time back home from WA, playing golf at Port Fairy and signing up for the annual lawn tennis tournament in Warrnambool.
One of the talking points of the summer has been the new slide at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe. It was back in the news just days before Christmas with WorkSafe investigating it and the city's favourite son Marc Leishman saying he wouldn't let his children on the attraction over safety fears. It's great to have Leishman and his family back in Warrnambool for the festive season. Leishman, so generous with his time, played a round of golf last week as a fundraiser for the Leila Rose Foundation. This week, we revealed WorkSafe has given the slide the tick of approval.
Speedway is back, thanks to some better weather, and it was great to see Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh back in victory lane earlier this week ahead of tonight and Monday night's big events at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
My favourite photo of the week was the one above from photographer Anthony Brady. The shot was symbolic, not only because it was stock agent Jack Kelly at the final sale, but also because it sums up the end of another year.
We have 10 double passes to give away for the newly-created race meeting that features both the Koroit and Port Fairy cups at Warrnambool on Sunday, January 8. To go into the draw, email your name and contact phone number to warrnamboolstandard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au Entries close Monday, January 2 at 4pm. Winners will be notified.
Happy new year!
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
