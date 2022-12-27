Grassfire near Macarthur under control

UPDATED, 3.25pm:
The fire is now under control and just two emergency services vehicles are on-scene.
EARLIER:
An out-of-control grassfire in Macarthur is expected to burn until late this evening.
The fire, on the Hamilton-Port Fairy Road, was reported shortly after 1pm today and ten emergency vehicles remain on-scene.
The Country Fire Authority has advised there is currently no threat to residents, but they should stay informed and monitor conditions.
In the meantime, the CFA has warned smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads. Residents are being asked to keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
