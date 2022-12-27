The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

There are a range of rules and fines for breaching rules in relation to seals

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 27 2022 - 1:32pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The elephant seal in the waters around Portland harbour. There are a range of rules in polace to protect seals.

Police have moved to allay community concerns about a Southern Elephant Seal residing in the Portland harbour and lagoon waterways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.