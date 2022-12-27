Police have moved to allay community concerns about a Southern Elephant Seal residing in the Portland harbour and lagoon waterways.
A spokeswoman said recent sightings had led to calls to police and other Portland government agencies.
Information from the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning was that the seal is not sick, is not dying and knows how to swim out of the harbour.
The marine response unit, a department within Zoos Victoria, was also made aware of the Southern Elephant Seal and will intervene if it is believed the seal is in danger.
The spokeswoman said Portland residents were extremely lucky to have such a beautiful mammal so close to home.
"But, please be aware that there are laws to help protect both the seal and the public," she said.
"Do not approach within 30 metres of a seal on land, whether you are also on land or in the water.
"Dogs are not permitted within 50 metres of a seal on land.
"Dogs must not enter the water within 50 metres of a seal.
"Do not approach within five metres of a seal on a boat ramp, pier, jetty or other infrastructure connected to land and designed for access to the water.
"If you are swimming, do not approach within five metres and do not touch or feed a seal.
"With the warm weather prompting people to go for a swim and use watercraft please be mindful of the rules.
"Southern Elephant Seals are very large, wild creatures and must be treated with respect."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.