PREMIER Speedway will host back-to-back sprintcar meetings with The Standard on deck with up-to-date coverage.
Sports journalist Nick Creely will be track-side for speedweek's finale on New Year's Day while Justine McCullagh-Beasy will cover the rescheduled Victorian title on January 2.
You can follow our live coverage from 4pm on Sunday and Monday here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.