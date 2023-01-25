This year sees 130 of the most consistent bulls ever produced at Boonaroo to be offered in our 19th Angus production sale.
We aim to breed bulls with perfect phenotype, soft, deep, with structural strength and docile temperament.
We are focusing heavily on fat cover, muscling and carcass quality in our breeding program, combining these traits to produce cattle which can run at higher stocking rates without losing their ability to finish and be fertile.
Our genetics aim to assist grass finishing producers to breed an animal which can be efficiently finished year-round on grass.
Generations of New Zealand genetics provide a robust, sound, and deep-bodied line of bulls, many years of dedication to performance recording creates performance predictability.
Our bulls are guaranteed sound and fertile. The 2023 sale bulls consist of new outcross genetics, including the legendary Rennylea L519 who is producing sound, docile growthy calves with outstanding carcase quality.
An L519 son, Prospect P550, is producing early maturing calves with great finishing ability.
Karoo Realist N278 another super sound, docile bull with great phenotype.
Our walking bulls Lawsons Charlie, Hardhat Nebraska, Kidman Gunsmoke and Boonaroo Genius Q63 all have great lines of high growth and calving ease bulls throughout the sale.
Last year saw Boonaroo calve down 480 stud cows and join 520 females and seen further investment in purchasing outright some of the best bulls in the country.
At Boonaroo we focus investment into genetics that make cattle versatile and suited to all markets.
"We are focusing heavily on fat cover, muscling and carcass quality in our breeding program."- Jodie Foster
TeMania Reaves R574 $130 000, Cluden Newry R214 $49 000, Lawsons Quantum R238, Lawsons Quantum R652, and TeMania Resolution in collaboration with Seven Hills Angus, New Zealand.
These bulls aim to increase marbling without compromising type.
Boonaroo started breeding Angus cattle back in 2003, concentrateingon structure and phenotype, we retain females which thrive in our sandy soils, with good feet and temperament being number one.
Focusing heavily on combining fat cover and muscling in our breeding program, along with marbling to produce cattle, which can finish easily on grass or the feedlot meeting MSA targets.
Over half of the 2023 sale group are "curve benders", bulls which offer calving ease without compromising growth and quality. Sires we use boast excellent hoof shape, growth without losing softness and finishing ability and exceptional temperament.
We hope you can attend our field days during Vic Beef Week at 'Clifton', Hamilton on Friday, February 3, where 40 sale bulls will be displayed and Monday, February 6 at 'Boonaroo', Casterton, and our sale on Friday, February 17, at Boonaroo at 11.30am EST.
Inspections begin from 9.30am.
The 32nd annual Stock & Land Beef Week will be the best ever, with eager cashed-up stud and commercial breeders searching for herd improving genetics.
More than 7000 bulls from 150 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display during the eight-day event, which runs from January 27 to February 3, 2023 in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.
These sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings following Beef Week.
Many of the nation's leading British and European breed studs will be open and have their sale catalogues available and have sale bulls penned and identified for potential buyers.
In addition to these leading studs some changes to the line-up are certain to spark interest.
One addition to Beef Week is the 30-year-old KO Angus, which has expanded from its Bowral home on the NSW southern Tablelands to Gundagai and will display bulls for sale at Gundagai on March 24.
KO has been a highly successful exhibitor at the major Royals Sydney and Melbourne over recent decades.
Another long-established stud has returned to Beef Week this year. Four generations of the Stuckey family from Gippsland have run Angus since 1944 and now calve down 700 female under commercial conditions and offer 50 bulls at an annual autumn sale.
The McEachern name will return to Beef Week in 2023 when internationally-recognised sculptor Lucy McEachern will showcase her Spring Run Hereford stud founded in 2017, with 70 stud Ardno heifers.
This Wingeel-based stud now calves down 210 polled and horned Herefords.
Potential buyers use Beef Week to assess sale bulls at many studs at their own pace and return on sale day or bid online.
It is an opportunity to assess bulls from numerous studs and advise clients where they can find bulls to suit their management and environment.
Sponsors of Beef Week in 2023 are Nutrien Ag Solutions, animal nutrition specialists Rivalea and Australian Community Media, publishers of Stock & Land.
Stock & Land Beef Week is conducted by the not-for-profit body Stud Beef Victoria, which represents all breeds in the state via a sub-committee.
Beef Week has avoided shut-downs and postponements during the pandemic and participants are aware they have to adhere to safety regulations stipulated by authorities. The fact that Beef Week is an open air event has assisted in avoiding much of the risk.
The 84-page 2023 Beef Week book was an insert in Stock & Land in early January and a flip pages version will be available at beefweek.com.au from the same date.
Each of the host properties will have supplies of the book which contains maps and a description of what will be available for viewing at each of the studs.
Stock & Land Beef Week is widely-recognised as the largest event of its type in Australia.
Proven performance is the breeding policy at Pathfinder Angus and last year was no exception following high demand for quality Angus genetics.
The Pathfinder Angus team enjoyed a wonderful year re-connecting with clients and attending their interstate sale days for the first year since COVID-19.
The family stud operation, established by Nick and Sara Moyle in 1986, is based near Penshurst, Victoria.
Pathfinder Angus hosted three annual bull sales in 2022, on property in Victoria, South Australia and with a sale at Roma, Queensland.
Stud co-principal, veterinarian and daughter Elle Moyle is now involved in the stud daily operations, she also handles, sales, marketing and client relationships.
Miss Moyle says their most recent bull sale, Pathfinder Queensland Spring Sale, saw an increased demand from clients, with 120 head sold compared to 95 head from the previous year.
"We had strong demand from our clients for Pathfinder bulls, with a big push from producers chasing the Angus premium," Miss Moyle says.
The team also recommenced their bi-annual global genetics tour, travelling to the USA in August to visit all the major semen centres and Angus studs.
Pathfinder Angus stud principal, Nick Moyle, said all of their sires are inspected prior to using in their herd.
"It is very important to view the structural integrity of that sire in the flesh," Mr Moyle says.
"Our main objective is to assess the bulls temperament, and ideally inspect the dam of that bull and the progeny that it can produce, this gives you a holistic idea of how the bull will breed, as well as using Breedplan data."
Pathfinder Angus has a strong foundation of high performance maternal lines.
"We identify the elite females in our herd, and using that select group of donors, we carry out an extensive ET and IVF program," Mr Moyle says.
"We select females for a very docile temperament, structural soundness, high growth, femininity, with a nice square frame that makes for calving ease."
Having enjoyed great success breeding to Beast Mode this year, a big line-up of his progeny will feature in their February sales.
The first sale will be held in South Australia on Thursday February 16, and another in Victoria on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Two hundred and seventy bulls will be offered between the two sales, with both spring and autumn drop bulls on offer.
"Using well-proven sires is reflected through our sales, we will continue to offer a solid line-up of consistent bulls that will perform," Miss Moyle says.
"Our goal is to have the most profitable customers in the livestock business."
Matt and Faerlie Fidge of Weatherly Angus are excited to be a part of the bigger picture as homebred bull Weatherly Moxy M5 is included in the Angus Society Benchmarking Program (ASBP), Cohort 13.
The Angus Society has recently announced the 27 bulls to be included in their long-running research and development program, with over 55 bulls nominated to take part. As a part of Cohort 13, Moxy was joined by fixed time AI to 60 females of the 1,646 utilised across five co-operator herds.
The program creates better accuracies in the estimated breeding values (EBV's) of registered angus cattle, while providing opportunities to look into new traits to be monitored for the betterment of the breed, and consumers. Current research projects include methane emissions and immune competence, while continuing to cement and further the industry knowledge on genomics, and growth, fertility and meat quality traits.
"Ensuring a future market is so important. We need to keep the beef delicious and tender, costs of production down, and do our best to be environmentally conscious and sustainable, keeping beef as a popular protein for end consumers," stud principal Faerlie says.
"We are rapt to be a part of the program."
Progeny of the ASBP bulls will be tracked from birth to slaughter, or first calving depending on sex, with feedback filtering through to the industry to aid in breeding selection decisions.
Weatherly Angus have previously had two bulls included in the ASBP cohort 6, and found the feedback very beneficial. With 54 daughters of seven-year-old Moxy currently in the herd, they are confident he is a bull to add value to the industry through terrific calving ease, strong growth and carcase data, and few traits below breed average.
Sons and grandsons of Moxy will be for sale by private treaty at Beef Week on Thursday February 2, along with sons of M.M.Paratrooper, C.P Moe, Beast Mode and son Plantation, EF Commando, and Murdeduke Kicking, and other Weatherly Angus bulls.
Matt and Faerlie look forward to discussing breeding objectives with their clients.