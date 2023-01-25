Beef Week is bigger and better in 2023 Advertising Feature

More than 7000 bulls from 150 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display during the event. Picture Shutterstock.

The 32nd annual Stock & Land Beef Week will be the best ever, with eager cashed-up stud and commercial breeders searching for herd improving genetics.

More than 7000 bulls from 150 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display during the eight-day event, which runs from January 27 to February 3, 2023 in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.

These sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings following Beef Week.

Many of the nation's leading British and European breed studs will be open and have their sale catalogues available and have sale bulls penned and identified for potential buyers.

In addition to these leading studs some changes to the line-up are certain to spark interest.



One addition to Beef Week is the 30-year-old KO Angus, which has expanded from its Bowral home on the NSW southern Tablelands to Gundagai and will display bulls for sale at Gundagai on March 24.

KO has been a highly successful exhibitor at the major Royals Sydney and Melbourne over recent decades.

Another long-established stud has returned to Beef Week this year. Four generations of the Stuckey family from Gippsland have run Angus since 1944 and now calve down 700 female under commercial conditions and offer 50 bulls at an annual autumn sale.

The McEachern name will return to Beef Week in 2023 when internationally-recognised sculptor Lucy McEachern will showcase her Spring Run Hereford stud founded in 2017, with 70 stud Ardno heifers.



This Wingeel-based stud now calves down 210 polled and horned Herefords.

Potential buyers use Beef Week to assess sale bulls at many studs at their own pace and return on sale day or bid online.

It is an opportunity to assess bulls from numerous studs and advise clients where they can find bulls to suit their management and environment.

Sponsors of Beef Week in 2023 are Nutrien Ag Solutions, animal nutrition specialists Rivalea and Australian Community Media, publishers of Stock & Land.

Stock & Land Beef Week is conducted by the not-for-profit body Stud Beef Victoria, which represents all breeds in the state via a sub-committee.

Beef Week has avoided shut-downs and postponements during the pandemic and participants are aware they have to adhere to safety regulations stipulated by authorities. The fact that Beef Week is an open air event has assisted in avoiding much of the risk.

The 84-page 2023 Beef Week book was an insert in Stock & Land in early January and a flip pages version will be available at beefweek.com.au from the same date.



Each of the host properties will have supplies of the book which contains maps and a description of what will be available for viewing at each of the studs.

