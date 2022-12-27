UPDATE, Tuesday, 3.45pm:
A 50-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with three offences after an alleged burglary at charity Vinnies Warrnambool.
The alleged break-in happened overnight Monday, the alleged offender was identified on security camera footage and arrested on Tuesday morning by Warrnambool uniform police officers.
The man, who is well known to police, was interviewed and charged with theft, burglary and causing criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody by a bail justice on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man is already on a community corrections order after previously being charged with criminal offences.
At 1.10pm:
At 11.45am:
A fire extinguisher was stolen after the Vinnies Warrnambool building was raided overnight on Monday.
A Vinnies Warrnambool spokespersons said there were two parts to the shop - a retail section up front and three church welfare offices down the back, which provide assistance to community members in need.
She said the offender had broken in through a significant rear door after items had been removed from dumpsters and strewn around.
"There was a pretty big mess," she said, explaining that once inside the building the offender had pulled out drawers and emptied the contents.
The spokeswoman said there were piles of toys and other items left untouched.
"The offender has left items you would have thought they would have taken," she said.
"He did take a fire extinguisher."
The spokeswoman said there were security cameras overlooking the back of the building.
"From what I have been told there were pretty good shots of at least one person and that was able to be identified," she said.
"Police were on the job pretty early and the Vinnies manager was called in at 6am.
"Crime scene officers then attended later," she said.
The man was captured on CCTV footage and police have a suspect in mind.
It's expected that an arrest will be made on Wednesday morning.
The back door of the charity provider was forced open and the offender gained entry to the building.
The building was ransacked before the offender left. It is not known at this stage if anything was taken.
Police have also warned residents to lock their doors after an aggravated burglary at a Moore Street address during the past few days.
A purse containing a bank card was stolen while two women were asleep in the home.
The bank card was used at the NAB bank in Koroit Street.
Police investigators are waiting on the bank to provide footage of the person who used the card.
There have been a number of burglaries in the past few days in the Garden Street/Moore Street area.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
