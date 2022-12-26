Wanted woman unable to pay $500 surety to get out of police cells

A Warrnambool woman in her 50s remains in the Warrnambool police station cells after being unable to pay a $500 surety.
The west Warrnambool resident was picked up last week by Warrnambool police on a warrant issued by the Office Of Corrections.
The $500 surety is effectively a bond to secure her release.
She has been a regular offender in the past few years.
The last article The Standard wrote about her involved the theft of meat from a supermarket which the woman had planned to exchange for drugs.
A court heard her life had spiralled out of control in 2015, but that she had recently chosen to isolate herself so that she didn't continue to engage with the wrong crowd.
A lawyer said the woman has become isolated to the point where she was reliant on drugs and alcohol and previous thefts were carried out in order to support those habits.
