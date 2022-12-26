The Standard
The woman has spent the past few days in the Warrnambool police station cells

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 27 2022 - 7:53pm, first published 7:50am
Wanted woman unable to pay $500 surety to get out of police cells

A Warrnambool woman in her 50s remains in the Warrnambool police station cells after being unable to pay a $500 surety.

Andrew Thomson

