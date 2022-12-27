The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Tops in the high 30s across the south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 27 2022 - 11:48am, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED, Tuesday, 11.15am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.