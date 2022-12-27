UPDATED, Tuesday, 11.15am:
A severe weather warning has been issued for damaging winds for northern parts of the south-west.
There will be damaging wind gusts developing about elevated terrain from early Wednesday morning, according to the warning released by the Bureau Of Meteorology at 10.38am.
A vigorous cold front will cross the state during Wednesday, bringing a damaging wind risk to elevated areas.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/hr with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are likely over the Grampians, Otways and eastern ranges from the early hours of Wednesday.
Damaging wind gusts to around 100km/h are possible over higher elevations above 1200m.
Winds are expected to ease from the west during the day on Wednesday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm on Tuesday.
Earlier: Today across the south-west will be hot, with tops deep into the 30s.
There's a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm later tonight.
Winds will be north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h, tending northerly in the middle of the day.
Mortlake and Casterton are expecting tops of 39 degrees, Warrnambool, Hamilton, Ararat, Heywood, Portland and Port Fairy 38 and Colac, Terang and Camperdown 37.
A high over the Tasman Sea is directing a warm to hot northerly air stream across Victoria.
A low pressure trough over SA extending into Victoria will weaken today as a trough and associated cold front crosses SA.
The front is forecast to reach western Victoria Wednesday morning, reaching central districts around the middle of the day before crossing eastern Victoria during the afternoon and evening.
A high pressure ridge is expected to extend across western Victoria late on Wednesday as a high approaches the Bight.
The high will then rapidly cross Tasmania on Thursday as a low pressure trough over NSW extends south across Victoria.
Currently there's a heatwave warning in place for Victoria.
Safety advice:
For information on staying safe during a heatwave go to the Victorian Department of Health web page.
For the rest of the week - tomorrow we can expect a shower or two (there's an 80 per cent chance of between 1-5mm) with a top of 24 degrees, Thursday a partly cloudy 19, Friday a partly cloudy 22, Saturday a cloudy 24 and Sunday a cloudy 27.
