Maher's stayers deliver winning Christmas present

LIGHTLY raced stayers Right You Are and Wahine Toa gave the Ciaron Maher stable ideal Christmas presents winning races at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Right You Are got up in the last stride to win a $130,000 benchmark 84 while Wahine Toa scored an impressive victory to take out a $130,000 benchmark 78.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, heaped praise on his his stable staff after the double at the Christmas Eve meeting.
"Right You Are and Wahine Toa have had leg injuries during their careers," Maher said. "For them to come back racing and win races is a great testimony to our hard working staff. They have done magnificent jobs managing the injuries of the horses. Right You Are had a suspensory ailment which kept him on the sidelines for more than a year and Wahine Toa had strained a tendon and had 18 months out. Both horses have done extensive work down the beach and on the treadmill to aid their recovery."
The Melbourne Cup winning trainer said Right You Are and Wahine Toa had been frustrating horses for their connections because of the injuries.
"Owners of both horses have been very patient," he said. "The wins are a reward for their patience. I thought it was a brave win by Right You Are. He got headed by Spanish Kiss but fought back to win by a short-head. Right You Are always fights on when other horses run up to him. Wahine Toa is just an out-and-out stayer. The further she goes the better she'll be. We'll just see how Right You Are and Wahine Toa pull up after these runs before making any plans about future runs."
Right You Are has won six of his 17 starts while from her 15 starts Wahine Toa has won three races.
Meanwhile, Boxing Day races on Monday are at Sandown.
Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Matthew Williams and Ken Elford have runners on the eight race program. Smith saddles up No Drama, Austrata and Bellini Miss. Pankhurst is Williams runner and Ashford Street is chasing back-to-back metropolitan wins for Elford.
