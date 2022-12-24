The Standard
Ciaron Maher's Right You Are and Wahine Toa win at Moonee Valley

Updated December 25 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:24am
Maher's stayers deliver winning Christmas present

LIGHTLY raced stayers Right You Are and Wahine Toa gave the Ciaron Maher stable ideal Christmas presents winning races at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

