Emma House's principal solicitor has resigned in what has been a turbulent year for the south-west's family violence service provider.
The service has had three people as chief executive officer or acting CEO in the past six months but has maintained its fierce advocacy and support for victim-survivors of domestic violence.
The organisation announced this week it had voted in favour of a proposed merger which would see Emma House absorbed by the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre, which is based in Horsham and Geelong.
The Standard has this year reported a number of internal issues at the service, including claims of bullying and nepotism.
Former chief executive Cindee Richardson raised the allegations in August, stating she felt bullied and harassed by the board in her short time with the organisation, and that she had serious concerns about the way it was being run.
Ms Richardson relocated from Canada in April and held the role for just two months. She said her position was terminated but Emma House strongly rejected her allegations and maintained she had resigned.
The service then announced principal solicitor Sulaika Dhanapala as acting CEO in June.
The Standard was contacted by a number of former staff members in the months that followed who made similar allegations against board members and senior staff, most of which had left the service.
On November 7 The Standard asked Emma House if it was aware Ms Dhanapala had previously been found guilty of charges, including misconduct and unsatisfactory professional conduct.
She was reprimanded by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in 2012 and again in 2021.
Emma House the following day said Ms Dhanapala had announced she would stand down as acting CEO.
The position was filled by Sue Finucane, a former chairperson of the Barwon Area Integrated Family Violence Committee.
Ms Dhanapala resumed her position as Emma House's principal solicitor - until this week when she formally resigned from the organisation.
The Standard understands Ms Dhanapala was one of few remaining solicitors at Emma House, which provides a free duty lawyer service to assist with family violence intervention orders at the Warrnambool, Portland and Hamilton magistrates' courts.
A number of questions were put to Emma House on Friday, including why Ms Dhanapala had resigned and how many vacancies there were in the legal team.
Ms Finucane confirmed Ms Dhanapala's resignation and said the organisation "gratefully" acknowledged her contribution to Emma House as both principal solicitor and acting CEO.
"We are working closely with our legal team to provide a smooth transition," she said in a statement.
"The support and wellbeing of our clients is our priority, we have arrangements in place to continue to deliver legal services after the holiday period. We are appreciative of support from Victorian Legal Aid and are looking forward to expanding our legal services in 2023."
Ms Finucane said Emma House had recently received additional funding and was seeking to employ two new solicitors to add to its current team of four legal staff.
"We will soon announce an acting principal solicitor to support our legal service," she said.
"We are also looking forward to working closely with The Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (SAFV Centre) and are excited to merge, with Emma House to become part of The SAFV Centre.
"Together, the SAFV Centre and Emma House will provide a stronger and sustainable future for specialist family violence services across our regional locations with robust governance, trauma-informed client services and cohesive leadership."
A Department of Families, Fairness and Housing spokeswoman said the department was confident that ensuring service continuity, alongside staff welfare and wellbeing, remained the highest priority for Emma House.
"The department will continue its work keeping women and children safe from violence and will support Emma House as needed," she said.
Ms Finucane said the legal centre would close on Friday and reopen on January 23.
If you require urgent legal assistance, contact Victoria Legal Aid on 1300 792 387.
Emma House will re-open for family violence support from December 28.
If you are in immediate danger, call Triple-0.
You can also call the South West Orange door for assistance on 1800 271 180.
Are you affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
