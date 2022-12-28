New Year's Eve is back with a bang with a $25,000 fireworks display set to thrill the city's revellers.
Foti International - which has provided the New Year's Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour for more than a decade - will deliver an initial round of family-friendly fireworks at 9.30pm, with a second round at midnight.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the best vantage points would be from the foreshore, Cannon Hill and the Flume.
"We're pleased to announce the fireworks are on once again," she said.
"They are a huge drawcard for residents and visitors and add a lot of excitement and colour to New Year's Eve celebrations for people of all ages."
"(And) as always, Flagstaff Hill NYE is a fun, safe, family-friendly event and the perfect location to set up a picnic on the green, listen to live music and enjoy loads of family entertainment."
Flagstaff Hill's Steam Packet Inn, Stella Maris Tearooms and Lolly Shop will be open in addition to food stalls and a cannon firing.
Tickets for New Year's Eve on the Hill can be pre-purchased here.
During the day, Warrnambool Racecourse will play host to the Woodford Cup, including fashion on the fields, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.
Meanwhile, the streets of Port Fairy will be awash with colour with the return of Moyneyana, now in its 75th year.
The fantasy and fairy tale-themed procession will begin at Campbell Street at 8pm with fireworks going off at 9.30pm.
Elsewhere in Moyne Shire, there will be a family-friendly event running at Noodledoof in Koroit complete with face painting and activities.
Port Fairy will host a fireworks display at 9.30pm and another at midnight.
Glenelg Shire will also ring in the new year with fireworks, amusements and music in Portland and Heywood.
The Portland celebrations along Bentinck Street and the foreshore begin at 6.30pm, while the Heywood Town Green celebrations kick off at 6pm.
In Portland, there will be a performance by children's entertainers The Mik Maks on the Bentinck Street lawns at 6.30pm.
The fireworks run in both areas at 10pm and midnight.
There will also be live music across multiple venues including in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Terang and Woolsthorpe.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.