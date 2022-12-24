Merry Christmas but state needs to add cheer

The community committee which works tirelessly to stage the event can't wave a magic wand to replace the state government's reduced contribution. It already does an incredible job in delivering such a professional product and it so dearly wants to elevate women's cycling, after all, one of Australia's best, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Grace Brown, hails from Camperdown. Instead, the women's race will either be scrapped or revert back to the days when women made up the numbers in the open classic.