Warrnambool has experienced a major commercial development boom in 2022 with even more projects in the pipeline.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said it was one of the busiest times in recent memory on the building and construction front.
"Following the large-scale COVID interruptions experienced by the commercial and construction sectors in recent years, we are now in the midst of a building boom, both residential and commercial," he said.
The long-awaited $10.7 million Reid Oval redevelopment was completed earlier this year, while Matthews Petroleum BP, a new petrol station and roadhouse, opened up near Gateway Plaza.
Residents in the east will also have noticed the demolition of Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motor Inn to make way for national retailers Officeworks and JB Hi-Fi.
In the north a new apartment complex on Mortlake Road has entered stage two and the former indoor tennis centre has been cleared with works underway for a new Salvos headquarters and social housing at the rear.
Stonehenge has been demolished in west Warrnambool and chicken lovers are waiting to hear if it will be the site of a second KFC after plans for one at Northpoint were rejected by Warrnambool City Council. In the city centre, a new library and learning hub at South West TAFE was completed after months of work.
Mr Schneider said major developments in the pipeline in the city centre included a major revamp of the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative on Kepler Street as well as the former Criterion Hotel and Callaghans sites.
The former Callaghans site was sold ahead of a proposed apartment redevelopment on Fairy Street but is now back on the market.
Mr Schneider said other projects either under way or being planned for the near future were stage two of the Warrnambool Base Hospital upgrade, the Lyndoch Living redevelopment, the Hycel hydrogen hub at Deakin University, Wannon Water's sewage treatment plant, Midfield Meat's investment in operations and worker housing and the Warrnambool Golf Club revamp.
"While these are large projects that generate lots of jobs in the construction industry, they are also indicators of a growing, prosperous city," he said.
Mr Schneider said a national retailer like Officeworks and JB HI-FI choosing to invest in Warrnambool was a sign of "confidence in our local economy".
"These businesses have entire departments dedicated to identifying the best places to expand their operations to and Warrnambool is seen as being an attractive destination," he said.
"Warrnambool is the commercial, professional, and health services hub for a population of over 100,000. Not just in the past year, but over a number of years, we have seen more and more national chains recognise Warrnambool's position as the capital of south-west Victoria and choose to invest in bricks-and-mortar operations here. The investment by these companies will no doubt bring people from across the region to the city creating additional spending."
Mr Schneider said businesses had rebounded in 2022.
"This was borne out in the recent Warrnambool Business Survey undertaken by council in partnership with Deakin University and Beyond Bank," he said. "Our business community is optimistic about the future and many are looking to expand their employee numbers, which is a very healthy indicator."
He said growth didn't happen by accident.
"It's a testament to the work of our economic development and planning departments over many years who help to foster the prosperity of the city. As well as creating a backlog of work for tradespeople, the boom in construction has significantly increased the workload of our planning department, with every application needing to be thoroughly checked before progressing."
