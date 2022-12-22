A Hampden league recruit and a premiership player are in line to play with the pick of the Northern Territory Football League after being named in its extended representative squad.
Scott Carlin, who will return to Terang Mortlake in 2023, and Koroit's Jack O'Sullivan are starring for Waratah.
They were picked in the NTFL squad to play WAFL side South Fremantle in a one-off clash in late January.
Carlin, known for his accurate kicking, and the versatile O'Sullivan were named alongside former AFL players Harley Bennell (Gold Coast, Fremantle and Melbourne), Mitch Robinson (Carlton and Brisbane), Steven Motlop (Geelong and Port Adelaide) and ex-Fremantle defender Ryan Nyhuis.
Former Warrnambool Seahawks basketballer Brock Carter (PINT) and ex-Hamilton Kangaroo Eric Guthrie were also selected in the initial squad.
