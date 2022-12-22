The Standard

Terang Mortlake recruit Scott Carlin, Koroit premiership player Jack O'Sullivan named in NTFL representative squad after starring for Waratah

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:05am
Koroit footballer Jack O'Sullivan is playing year-round after committing to a season in Darwin with Waratah. Picture by Morgan Hancock

A Hampden league recruit and a premiership player are in line to play with the pick of the Northern Territory Football League after being named in its extended representative squad.

