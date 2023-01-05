ABOUT three-and-a-half hours drive west from Melbourne lies the picturesque seaside town of Port Fairy.
The Standard's new tourism guide takes a look at how locals would entertain a visitor in the town.
Reg Harry, 77, a former mayor, and long-time community volunteer with the Moyneyana Festival, has lived in the town all his life.
"The first thing in the morning would be I'd take them out for breakfast to the coffee shops in Port Fairy," Mr Harry said.
"Not one in particular, as they're all pretty good.
"I'd then take them on a tour of the town and the beaches - East Beach, and Pea Soup which is a place for children to learn to swim."
He said this would be followed by taking them for a walk along the wharf to look at the yachts, before going for a walk around Griffiths Island.
Mr Harry said Pea Soup Beach was a protected cove behind the reef where surfing wasn't allowed.
"It's a very special place because many local children learn to swim there," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.