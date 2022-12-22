WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell is looking for a bit of Christmas cheer at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Purcell saddles up two of his imported gallopers Takumi and Accountability in the last race meeting before Christmas Day on Sunday.
Takumi takes his place in an $80,000 restricted race over 2040 metres while Accountability runs in a $130,000 restricted event over 2500 metres.
Underrated jockey Linda Meech has been booked to ride both horses.
"I would love to think we may get a couple dollars to pay for a few presents," the two-time group one-winning trainer told The Standard.
"The types of races Takumi and Accountability are running in usually throw up different winners each time.
"I've got my fingers crossed it's our turn on Saturday."
Purcell rates Accountability his best chance of getting the Christmas turkey and a few of the trimmings.
"I think this looks an ideal race for Accountability," he said.
"Accountability has had the five runs in from a break and is ready to run out a strong 2500 metres. He's more seasoned now and got the miles in his legs.
"I can't fault his condition. My biggest concern with Accountability is the wide barrier. It can be hard to win from barrier 14 in any race - let alone around the tight Valley circuit.
"'m confident Linda will be able to find a good spot in the run from the wide gate."
Takumi ran sixth at his last outing at Warrnambool and Purcell was happy with the performance.
"Takumi has just taken a bit of time to get right," he said. "Takumi is no world-beater. He's an honest performer who keeps on giving in his races.
"Linda has ridden him a few times so she's got a good understanding of Takumi."
Bookmakers rate Takumi a $17 chance to win in early betting markets while Accountability is a $26 hope.
Fellow local trainer Symon Wilde accepted with Kaituku in a $130,000 restricted race at the Valley.
