The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell to run Takumi and Accountability at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve

By Tim Auld
December 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell will have two runners at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve.

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell is looking for a bit of Christmas cheer at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.